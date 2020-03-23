BELLEVILLE — Patrick Andrew "Pat" Voelkel, 75, of Belleville, Illinois, born Feb. 20, 1945, in Belleville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy, Alton, Illinois.

Mr. Voelkel worked as a mechanic at Nooter Corporation, St. Louis, Missouri, and a member of the St. Louis Boilermakers Union before his retirement. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran and served in the Seabee Reserves for 25 years following his active duty service. Pat was a Nascar fan and most of all enjoyed working on cars in his home auto and machine shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred F., nee Florreich, Voelkel; and a brother, Stan Lee Voelkel.

Surviving are three children, Dawn (Alan) Womack of Jerseyville, Illinois, William (Amy) Voelkel of Worden, Illinois, and Jason (Jill) Voelkel of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, Samantha (Robert) Merkle, Abigail Womack, Wade Voelkel, Austin Peach, Jocelyn Peach, Brendan Overton, Lane Voelkel, Mackenzie Edwards, Hayden Martin, and Olivia Martin; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Penelope; a sister-in-law, Ona Voelkel of Le Center, Minnesota; his companion, Sue Mercer of St. Louis, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Private visitation will be held.

Private funeral services will be held.

Private burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.