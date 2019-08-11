Patsy Cole (1935 - 2019)
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
ALTON — Patsy Ellen Cole, 83, died at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 9, 1935 in Paducah, Kentucky, and is the daughter of the late Hal and Mary (Bonds) Cole. She was a counselor for many years at Jackson Purchase Epilepsy Foundation.

Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Brandon, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Deborah Conaway (Jerry) of Granbury, Texas; three sons, David Feig of Alton, Max H. Butler (Tina) of Johnston City and Patrick W. Butler of Freeburg; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one brother, Hal A. Cole of Paducah, Kentucky.

Per her request, no services will be scheduled. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
