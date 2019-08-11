ALTON — Patsy Ellen Cole, 83, died at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 9, 1935 in Paducah, Kentucky, and is the daughter of the late Hal and Mary (Bonds) Cole. She was a counselor for many years at Jackson Purchase Epilepsy Foundation.

Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Brandon, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Deborah Conaway (Jerry) of Granbury, Texas; three sons, David Feig of Alton, Max H. Butler (Tina) of Johnston City and Patrick W. Butler of Freeburg; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one brother, Hal A. Cole of Paducah, Kentucky.

Per her request, no services will be scheduled. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.gentfuneralhome.com.