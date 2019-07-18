PATSY SCOTT

BETHALTO — Patsy J. Scott, 81, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:36 p.m. at St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1937 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Guilford and Opal (Blaylock) Bass. She married Edward L. Scott on May 19, 1956 in Decatur.

Patsy loved to be outside and to feed the birds and squirrels. She enjoyed going on trips, loved having a glass of wine and eating out. Patsy and her son enjoyed playing the poker machines together, and she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Patsy liked collecting occupied Japan figurines and German steins, as well as doing crossword puzzles and crocheting. She loved going through old pictures and reminiscing about the past.

Along with her husband, Edward, she is survived by her children, Marvin and Karen Scott of Michigan, James E. and Sherry Scott of Moro, Illinois, Gary and Carie Scott of Alton and Linda and Johnnie Nichols of Cottage Hills, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Guilford (Linda) Bass.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert A. Scott; a brother, Robert C. Bass; a sister, Dorothy Adams; and a great-grandson, Brantlee.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalschaaf.com