BRIGHTON — Paul Lloyd Bloodworth, 82, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare Center in Carlinville. Born May 12, 1937, he was the son of Geneva (Hastings) Bloodworth Green. Paul had worked as a crane operator for Laclede Steel before retiring. Surviving are a daughter, Christina Neese of Wood River; a son, Timothy Brown; a granddaughter, Danielle Morris; great grandchildren, Brody, Easton and Sophia Morris; a brother, Donald Green of Jerseyville; a sister, Margaret Ingram in Florida; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; a son, Dale Bloodworth; and two brothers, Henry "Hank" Bloodworth and Robert Green. No services have been scheduled at this time. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
