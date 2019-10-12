GODFREY — Paul Carter, 78, passed away at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 1, 1941 the son of Paul and Alberta (Sparks) Carter. On Aug. 10, 1963, he married Marguerite Klueg at St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She survives

Paul was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a current member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He was an avid gardener and the head wood carver at Senior Services Plus. He worked as a mold maker and Supervisor at Owens Illinois Glass for 32 years and after retirement they spent 18 winters in Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Marguerite Carter of Alton Illinois; children Mary (Todd) Robinson of Chesterfield, Missouri, Steven Carter (Debbie Droste) of Alton, Illinois, Gregory T. Carter (Linda Danielsson) of Sweden, Daniel (Jennifer) Carter of Alton, Illinois, Sara (Lynn) Carter-Witt, Patrick (Jennifer) Carter of Yorkville, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, Josie Robinson, Samuel, Amanda and Hope Carter, Luva Olsson, Xavier and Grace Carter, Nathan (Peyton) Brown, SSgt Jacob Brown USAF, (Brittany Carillo) EMNFN David Witt US NAVY, Erica Witt, Madeline and Benjamin Carter; four great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Waylon, Will, and Vivian; two sisters, Roberta Sievers of Alton and Sally McClain of Virginia; one sister-in-law, Marcy Carter of Alexandria, Los Angeles; a brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, Robert (Nancy) Klueg of Plainfield, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Jimmie Carter and two brothers-in-law, Paul McClain and Ardell Sievers.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senior Services Plus.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.