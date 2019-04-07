Obituary
Paul Gendron


GENDRON

GRANITE CITY — Paul E. Gendron, 91 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Paul's life, visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2100 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow with military rites at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
