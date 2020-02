STAUNTON — Paul Otto Hering, 91, of Staunton, Illinois, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Visitation is 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton also, on Saturday, from 10 – 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, Illinois.

Service is Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Burial at St. Paul Cemetery.