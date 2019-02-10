PAUL INMAN

ALTON — On Feb. 8, 2019, Paul Shawn Inman passed away at the age of 37.

He was born on May 1, 1981 in Maryville, Illinois to Jackie Taylor and William Inman. He grew up in Bastrop, Louisiana.

He is survived by his significant other, Sara Schmidt of Alton; his son, Shawn Michael Inman of Waldron, Arkansas; sisters Debra Cortez of Roxana and Darla Paxton of Carlinville; as well as five other siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Shawn was a caring son, brother, father and boyfriend. He enjoyed horror movies, amusement parks, anime and writing short stories. His favorite holiday was Halloween because he loved wearing different costumes. He will be missed by those that loved him.

A memorial service will be held at a later day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in your choice.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.