PAUL JONES

JERSEYVILLE — Paul Frederick Jones, 83, died at 4:52 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1936 in Kane, Illinois, one of three children born to the late Wesley George and Margaret "Maggie" Hewitt Jones. He graduated from Jersey Community High School and was a United States Army veteran.

Professionally, Paul worked as a Welder at both the Duncan Factory as well as the Boatworks in Grafton, Illinois, retiring in 1995.

He enjoyed bowling, and was particularly proud of the two "300" games that he bowled; as well as fishing and was an avid LA Dodgers fan.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Jones and his companion, Gretchen, of South Roxana; and a step daughter and son in-law, Colleen and Brian Ward of Jerseyville, Illinois.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Jones and a sister, Ruth Stocks.

Cremation rights have taken place.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon on Saturday, July 6 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.