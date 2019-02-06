PAUL KELLEY

WOOD RIVER — Paul Kelley, 92, passed in to Heaven, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

He was born to the late Harry and Pearl Kelley. He married the former Mary Smith and she survives. They would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary this month.

He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines and United States Army, he was a World War II veteran. He retired from the City of Wood River Water Department.

He is survived by a son, Glen (Mary) Kelley of Wood River; three daughters, Marilyn (Tom) Jaco of Wood River, Patricia Gates of Granite City, and Karen Herrin of East Alton; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lannom; two sons-in-law, Terry Herrin and Carroll Gates; a sister, Eileen Reader; and two brothers, Glen and Robert Kelley.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services at 12 noon, on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made in his name to and/or .

