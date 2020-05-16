WOOD RIVER — Paul W. Lamar, 78, passed away 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois. Born June 5, 1941 in Nashville, Illinois, he was the son of Ralph and Helen F. (Smith) Lamar. He had been a security broker and financial advisor for Prudential Life before retiring in 1996. On Aug. 18, 1960 in Godfrey, Illinois, he was married to Linda J. Embry. She died Dec. 31, 2013. Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Lamar and Mark w. Lamar both of Wood River;and three brothers, Gary Lamar in Missouri, Ralph Lamar in California and James Lamar in Florida. His parents; wife; and a brother, Allen Lamar preceded him in death. Graveside services and burial will be conducted Tuesday, May 19 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.



