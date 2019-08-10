MEADOWBROOK — Paul J. Lehnen, 58, passed away at 11:14 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home after a short battle with cancer.

Born July 16, 1961, he was a son of Jesse and Eulalia (Holmes) Lehnen.

The Bethalto High School graduate spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and traveled all over the world during his service. He worked as an operator for Amoco Oil until they closed. He then worked for ICL Corp. in St. Louis as a chemical operator.

Paul loved fishing and mushroom hunting. He loved animals, his own dogs Maggie and Peach in particular. He also loved helping others.

He married Janice (Smith) Null June 11, 1993. She survives. Paul loved all his family, especially his grandson. They include his wife, Janice; stepson Aaron (Katie) Null; grandson Jackson Null; his sister, Ruth Ann Nappier; brother Tom (Trudy) Lehnen; and sister Debbie (Jay) England; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dennis (Cathy) Smith and Alice (Sam) Mabb; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

According to his wishes there will be no services.

