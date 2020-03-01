KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Rev. Paul Edward Lynn, 85, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Jersey County, Illinois Feb. 25, 1934, one of four children born to Floyd R. and Alethea (Quinn) Lynn.

He married the love of his life, the former Wilma Jean Wilkinson, Aug. 29, 1953, at the Assembly of God Church, in Jerseyville, and together they two lived a life of serving the Lord and giving of themselves to others. They shared nearly 61 years of marriage before her death Aug. 17, 2014.

Growing up in Jersey County, Paul graduated in 1953 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and soon joined the United States Army, serving a portion of his time in Toul, France.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Jersey County and began working as a parts manager for Lynn's Tractor Company. He then heeded God's call and began assisting Rev. Harry Frazer at the Gospel Assembly Church, in Jerseyville.

In 1970, he and Wilma began pastoring in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, and remained there until 1973, when they moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to become pastors of the Genessee Gospel Assembly. The church has since moved and changed its name to Arborknoll Gospel Assembly, and Paul continued to be the senior pastor until his death.

Although they had no children of their own, Paul and Wilma considered every one of their nieces and nephews theirs, and is survived by many of them, including Linda Vance, who has cared for Paul the last two years, along with other blessed people who have been part of his ministry.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert Lynn and Floyd Lynn Jr. in infancy; and a sister, Dorothy (Lynn) Bennett.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Arborknoll Gospel Assembly in Kansas City, with a service beginning at 7 p.m.

A visitation will also be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. Clyde Shaw officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Arborknoll Gospel Assembly in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.