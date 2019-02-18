PAUL MAIN SR.

GODFREY — Paul Edward Main Sr., 90, died at 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey.

He was born Dec. 11, 1928 in Grafton the son of the late Richard Edward and Oliva Sarah (Wahl) Main. He worked for many years as a welder for A.O. Smith and he served in the U.S. Army. He loved to fish, play music and have a good time. He also enjoyed writing editorials in the Alton Telegraph.

Surviving are one daughter, Evia Entrikin of Alton and three sons, Paul Main Jr. (Judy) of Bunker Hill, Enos Lee Main of Alton and Mark Main; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ramona Highfield and Debbie Barber.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Westbrook, and an infant son, Frank Main; three brothers and two sisters.

Burial will be at a later date at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.