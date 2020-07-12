1/
Paul McDaniels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STAUNTON — Paul Russell McDaniels, 76, of Staunton, Illinois, formerly of Gillespie, Illinois, died at his residence at 12 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in Staunton.

He was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Carlinville, Illinois, to Oliver McDaniels and Sadie (Dickerman) McDaniels.

He married Joella L. Bangert Sept. 9, 1978.

He was a truck driver for Cisco Steel in Carlinville and Dayton Freight.

Paul was a former member of the Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star, and a member of Teamsters Local 600.

He is survived by his spouse, Joella L. McDaniels, of Staunton, Illinois; four children, Paula (companion Tim) Boucher, of Clinton, Iowa, Allison (Kent) Hendricks, of Gillespie, Illinois, Matthew (Amber) McDaniels, of Gillespie, Illinois, and Patrick McDaniels, of Staunton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Will (Cassie) Boucher, of Linn City, Illinois, Mary Elizabeth (fiancee Jeff Quick) Boucher, of Glassford, Illinois, Zachary (Diane) Boucher, of Port Byron, Illinois, Bailey Hendricks of Gillespie, Illinois, Lakota McDaniels, of Gillespie, Illinois, Liam McDaniels, of Gillespie, Illinois; and, great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Zeno, Memphis and Gideon.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Berniece Kallal, Donna Booth and Roberta "Kay" Booth.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Funeral services are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, Illinois, with Pastor Tom Brewer officiating.

Cremation will take place following the services and inurnment at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mount Olive, Illinois, will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME - Benld
308 N Main Street
Benld, IL 62009
(844) 486-3725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved