Paul McDaniels

STAUNTON — Paul Russell McDaniels, 76, of Staunton, Illinois, formerly of Gillespie, Illinois, died at his residence at 12 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in Staunton.

He was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Carlinville, Illinois, to Oliver McDaniels and Sadie (Dickerman) McDaniels.

He married Joella L. Bangert Sept. 9, 1978.

He was a truck driver for Cisco Steel in Carlinville and Dayton Freight.

Paul was a former member of the Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star, and a member of Teamsters Local 600.

He is survived by his spouse, Joella L. McDaniels, of Staunton, Illinois; four children, Paula (companion Tim) Boucher, of Clinton, Iowa, Allison (Kent) Hendricks, of Gillespie, Illinois, Matthew (Amber) McDaniels, of Gillespie, Illinois, and Patrick McDaniels, of Staunton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Will (Cassie) Boucher, of Linn City, Illinois, Mary Elizabeth (fiancee Jeff Quick) Boucher, of Glassford, Illinois, Zachary (Diane) Boucher, of Port Byron, Illinois, Bailey Hendricks of Gillespie, Illinois, Lakota McDaniels, of Gillespie, Illinois, Liam McDaniels, of Gillespie, Illinois; and, great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Zeno, Memphis and Gideon.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Berniece Kallal, Donna Booth and Roberta "Kay" Booth.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Funeral services are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, Illinois, with Pastor Tom Brewer officiating.

Cremation will take place following the services and inurnment at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mount Olive, Illinois, will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.