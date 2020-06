Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Paul Earl McGuiggan (73 years old) of Alton, Illinois, passed away peacefully at Alhambra Care Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. His dearest friend Sandy Boone was there always sharing her love and fond memories. He will be sadly missed.



