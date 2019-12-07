GODFREY — Master Sergeant Paul Vernon Miller, 89, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1930 in Alton, Illinois.

Paul retired from the United States Army with the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in the Korean War Veteran, Cold War Veteran and Vietnam War Veteran. He was with the 1st Calvary and 7th Calvary during the Korean War and was with the 1st Infantry Division during the Cold War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Paul and Domenica would go to yearly Army Reunion from 1992 to 2018. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Godfrey and was a member of Marquette Catholic High School, Class of 1948.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Katharine, nee Dick, Miller, Sr.; a sister and three brothers, Dorothy Bruns, Frank Miller Jr., Donald Miller and Raymond Miller.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Domenica Miller, nee Sicuso, whom he married on Nov. 2, 1951 in Alton; a sister-in-law, Nancy Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great great-nieces and nephews; great great-great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School or to the Army Historical Foundation P.O. Box 96281, Washington, D.C. 20090-6281.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 820 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with Fr. Steven Janoski celebrant.

Interment with full military honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.