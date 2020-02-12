COTTAGE HILLS — Paul Burton Nelson, Jr., 67, passed away 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on June 9, 1952, he was the son of Paul B., Sr. and Pearl (Kennedy) Nelson.

He had worked in the D.C. Casting Unit for the Olin Corporation for 20 years before retiring.

On July 3, 1981 in Alton at Calvary Temple he married Carol Davis. She survives.

Surviving also are two sons, Paul (Emy) Nelson of Jerseyville, Illinois, and James (Sondra) Forsythe of LeChampet, France; daughters, Natasha Nelson in Florida and Nicole Hoofard of Hardin, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ione Reithman of Alton and Paulette (Clark) Cole in Florida.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Forsythe; son, Timmy Nelson; brother, John Nelson; and sister, Kay Ledbetter.

No services have been scheduled.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.