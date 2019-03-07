PAUL QUIRK

SHIPMAN — Paul J. Quirk, 86, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away early Thursday morning on March 7, 2019 at home.

He was born on July 29, 1932 in Kemper, Illinois to John Henry and Mary Josephine (Kirsch) Quirk.

Paul married Geneva F. (Baker) Quirk on July 21, 1951 in Shipman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws, Brenda and Mark Enright of Cohasset, Minnesota and Nancy and Ben Stinnett of Shipman; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Sharon Quirk of Shipman and Rick and Linda Quirk of Shipman; nine grandchildren, Christy and Chucker Darr, Tiffany and Eric Wagener, Derek and Lindsey Parker, Melissa Parker, Brienna Parker, Jennifer and Jason Baumann, Chris Quirk and Crystal Beasley, Jon Stinnett and Heather Campbell, Jo-Anna and Luke Ivers; 12 great-grandchildren, Charlie Darr, Alyssa and Ethan Wagener, Tye and Cam Parker, Tyler and Caitlin Baumann, Addyson and Reagan Quirk, Annabelle and Lucy Stinnett, and Geneva Ivers. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law; Louis and Barb Quirk of Godfrey; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Georgia and Larry Bray of Shipman, Darlene and Lester Large of Woodburn, Roy Lee Baker of Shipman and Dan Baker of Shipman.

Paul enjoyed family, friends and was always eager to share a joke with all. Paul was a laborer who worked out of the Labor Local #338 in Wood River, Illinois, the Shipman Laborers Local 695 where he served as business agent for years. Paul was a member of the Macoupin County Board for over 20 years and served on many committees. Paul was a 4th Degree Knight with the Jerseyville Knights of Columbus. He was a member and Past Governor of the Jerseyville Moose where he received his Pilgrim Degree.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Maupin and Veronica Waltrip; and brother, Leo Quirk.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at St John's Catholic Church in Medora, Illinois where he was a member.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at St John's Catholic Church in Medora with Fr. Bill Kessler officiating.

Burial will be in St. Denis Catholic Cemetery in Shipman.

Memorial may be made to the Shipman Unit of the Area Ambulance Service or the Shipman Fire Department.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.targhettafuneralhomes.com.