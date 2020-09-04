1/1
Paul Scharth
ALTON — G. Paul Scharth, 86, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

He was born Sept. 1, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, to Edward and Mary (Demuth) Scharth.

Edward started a Sunday school program at 12th St. Presbyterian Church and Mary was a piano player for Cherry St. Church as well as College St. Baptist Church.

They also named a baseball diamond at East Middle School in Alton.

Paul married Linda Buchanan on June 16, 1954 in Alton. She preceded him in death in June of 2013.

Paul retired from Laclede Steel in 1996 after 44 years. He was a former member of the Cherry Street Baptist Church where he was baptized by Pastor Pruvett at 12 years old.

Paul was a fan of all sports, especially Cardinals baseball. He participated in all sports within the local neighborhood. He also won the Friend of Education reward from the State of Illinois for the Alton School District.

He is survived by two daughters, Belinda (Rick) Lewis and Sandra Marie (Donald) Jackson both of Alton; a son, Alan (Terrie) Scharth of Dodge City, Kansas; and seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Paul David Scharth; a sister, Ruth Scharth; two brothers, Edwards Scharth and Robert Scharth; and a granddaughter, Mary Kate Scharth.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the service is limited to 25 people or less.

A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Family would like to request masks be worn.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
