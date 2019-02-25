PAUL SCHMIDT

ALTON — Paul A. Schmidt, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital St. Louis Missouri.

He was born Feb. 5, 1937. His parents were Leo A. and Ann M. (Hanlon) Schmidt of Alton.

He is survived by his sister, Julie Schuerman of Fosterburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Derrek Janik; and a son, Michael Schmidt of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren Zach Henkhaus, Colin Janik, Cody Schmidt, and Lindsey Schmidt; and great-grandchildren Deliah Schmidt, Addalyn Schmidt, and Makalyn Schmidt; as well as nieces and nephews, Judy Slaten Diane and Ray Greenberg, Marybeth Slaten and Kevin Slaten.

Paul graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. He worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, Missouri before entering the Army. In May, 1968 he married Janice (Watsker) at St. Mary's Church in Alton.

He worked for Booker in St. Louis for many years and retired from Anheuser-Busch. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching Notre Dame football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He also enjoyed completing word find puzzles and driving around town in his sport car, but most of all loved sharing and telling stories with his friends and family.

A memorial mass will be celebrated March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church Alton, Illinois. Memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Church Alton, Illinois, or St. Jude.