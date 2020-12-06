1/1
Paul Wheaton
ALTON — Paul August Wheaton, 85, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1935 in Fieldon, Illinois to August John and Georgiana (Kanallakan) Wheaton. He married Peggy Jo Jackson December 30, 1954 in St. Mary's Westwood Catholic Church; she preceded him in death December 7, 2018.

Paul attended the one room school house at St. Mary's Westwoods and graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1953. He was an Air Force Veteran. He worked as a police officer in Jerseyville for 5 years and as a security guard at Boeing and McDonnell-Douglas for 41 years before retiring in 2008. Paul also worked as an Ambassador for the City of Wood River Compost Facility and was a member of the Wood River Knights of Columbus Council 2944. He coached three sports at St. Bernard School from 1969-1979. He was an Oilers baseball and basketball fan.

He is survived a son, Bradley Paul (Linda) Wheaton of Godfrey; daughters, Kelly K. (Tom) Hebel of East Alton and Paula Jo (Steve) Bollini of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Wheaton, Timothy (Haley) Wiemers, Justin and Shane Bollini; one great grandchild, Emerson Wiemers; sister, Judy (Donald) Scheffel of Jerseyville; two brothers in law, David (Laura) Blackorby of Athens, TX and Harold Blackorby Jr. of Edwardsville; numerous nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; a sister, Alberta Devening; sister-in-law, Donna Blackorby and nephew, Dean Scheffel.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton from 9 a.m. until Father Jeremy Paulin celebrates a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Covid-19 guidelines for churches will be followed, including crowd restrictions, distancing, and the requirement of face coverings.

Burial will follow St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Oilers High School Sports Program at Wood River High School.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
