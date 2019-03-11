PAUL WOOD

ALTON — Paul Dennis Wood, 69, passed away 11:40 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in SSM Heath DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Richard D. and Dorothy P. (Conner) Wood.

A Vietnam army veteran, he had been a machinist for the Olin Corporation for 39 years before retiring.

Paul had been an active member and leader for the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed model trains and steam engine sets.

Surviving are two sons, Paul (Cynthia) Wood of Alton, Illinois, Matthew (Kimberly) Wood of Springfield, Illinois; five grandchildren, Deven, Savannah, Jonathan, Gabrielle and Spencer Wood; and three sisters, Kathleen Cline of Wood River, Illinois, Linda Adkisson in Virginia, and Annette Kasting in Arizona.

Preceding in death were his parents and sister, Janice K. Wood.

Paul's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Tabitha, Verek and Haley for all your compassion and care.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Steve Futrell will officiate.

Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Patriot Guard Riders Mission.