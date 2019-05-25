MYRES

GODFREY — Paula K. Myers, 72, passed away at 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born on June 11, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Paul E. and Joyce M. (Leach) Trickey. Paula married Gary L. Seaman on May 18, 1968, in Rosewood Heights, Illinois and he preceded her in death in April of 1997. She then married Gerald L. Myers on Sept. 27, 2003, in Alton, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Kimberly and Paul Claussen of Brighton, Illinois a son and daughter on law: C. Troy and Heidi Seaman of Demotte, Indiana, three grandchildren: Lindsay Seaman, Kaylee Seaman, Benjamin Claussen, a brother and sister in law: Kenneth G. and Linda Trickey of Decatur, Alabama.

Paula was blessed with many good and dear friends including Ann Goodman, Sue Walker, Mary Cox and Judy Crowder, Paula Burke, the Thorps, the Gebeleins, the Pointers and many more.

A member of the Piasa Indians, Paula was involved in all the reunions over the years. She was also active in the Delta Theta Tau sorority and the Roxana High School Reunion planning committee.

Paula was formerly employed as the library assistant at Lewis and Clark Community College; and was formerly a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her Internist Dr. Christy Elving of Jerseyville and Dr. Daniel Morgenzstern and his crew at Siteman Cancer Center.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the funeral home. Pastor Chris Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Evelyn's House or the Siteman Cancer Center and will be accepted at the funeral home.

