DORSEY — Paula M. Quinn, 69, of Dorsey, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Alton, Illinois, to Paul and Betty (Scott) LaRussa. She married Frederick Quinn Jan. 4, 1982, in Kingsland, Georgia.

Paula was retired from American Water and was a member of the Jehovah Witness faith. Paula was a beautiful singer with many hobbies. She enjoyed sewing, reading, painting, cooking, baking and crocheting. She had a love for animals in particular, cats; she took in any stray cat that turned up at her "Ponderosa Cat Ranch."

She is survived by her husband Frederick Quinn of Dorsey; daughter and her husband, Rachel McCalla and Matthew Fernandes of St. Louis, Missouri; son, David McCalla of Brighton, Illinois; grandchildren, Oscar and Peter Fernandes; sisters, Virginia (Chad) Wilson of Nebraska, Betty LaRussa of Brighton, Tina LaRussa (Tony Broyle) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Angel (Steve) Donelson of Hamburg, Illinois, and Joey (Dan) Crowson of O'Fallon, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul LaRussa, Jr.; and a sister, Roberta LaRussa.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Prairetown Hall on Saturday, Sept. 5, Donate in Paula's name to the OSF Heller Center for Kids with Cancer or to the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

