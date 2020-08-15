1/1
Paula Quinn
1950 - 2020
DORSEY — Paula M. Quinn, 69, of Dorsey, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Alton, Illinois, to Paul and Betty (Scott) LaRussa. She married Frederick Quinn Jan. 4, 1982, in Kingsland, Georgia.

Paula was retired from American Water and was a member of the Jehovah Witness faith. Paula was a beautiful singer with many hobbies. She enjoyed sewing, reading, painting, cooking, baking and crocheting. She had a love for animals in particular, cats; she took in any stray cat that turned up at her "Ponderosa Cat Ranch."

She is survived by her husband Frederick Quinn of Dorsey; daughter and her husband, Rachel McCalla and Matthew Fernandes of St. Louis, Missouri; son, David McCalla of Brighton, Illinois; grandchildren, Oscar and Peter Fernandes; sisters, Virginia (Chad) Wilson of Nebraska, Betty LaRussa of Brighton, Tina LaRussa (Tony Broyle) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Angel (Steve) Donelson of Hamburg, Illinois, and Joey (Dan) Crowson of O'Fallon, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul LaRussa, Jr.; and a sister, Roberta LaRussa.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Prairetown Hall on Saturday, Sept. 5, Donate in Paula's name to the OSF Heller Center for Kids with Cancer or to the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
the Prairetown Hall
Memories & Condolences

August 15, 2020
Fred Dave and Rachel,
Paula was such a Very Caring Kind Person always to Me and A My Family.
So Sorry to hear of your Loss.
She was always smiling and willing to help with Any project.
May God Bless of of you.
Heaven just Received a
Angel.
RIP Paula...


She is finally Free of pain.
Sue Garrison
Friend
August 15, 2020
Paula was beautiful inside and out=loving and caring and a smile for all=thoughts, prayers, and love to all=so sorry for your loss
Nancy Myers Marlow
Friend
