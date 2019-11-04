MORO — Paula D. Watters, 66, of Moro, Illinois, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

She was born May 28, 1953, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Arlyn and Betty (Riley) Reinke, who both preceded her in death.

Paula was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills, Illinois.

She is survived by her children, Eric (Jennifer), Samuel (Daniela), and Timothy (Kelsey) Watters; six grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Howard, Aaron (Stephanie) Watters, Deanna Watters, Jordan Wallace, Jaidyn Wallace and Juliette Davies; four great grandchildren, Josie, Ember, Dawson and Drake; and siblings, Tracy Bollinger and Steve Reinke.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. Pastor Daniel Speckhard will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to KFUO Radio Station and/or American Diabetes Association

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com