EAST ALTON — Pauletta Marie Cole, age 61, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 8:33 p.m. at her daughters home in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Pauletta was born Jan. 4, 1959 in Granite City, Illinois, to Roy Rodell and Evelyn Louise (crider) Chinault.

She was a registered nurse at the Depaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and worked as a private nurse as well.

She is survived by a daughter, Jackie Falter of O'Fallon, Illinois; two sons, David Ponce of East Alton, illions, and Joshua DIckerson of Alton, Illinois; four grandchildren; and one brother, Leonard Cole of East Alton.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; one sister, Deborah(Cole) Hall Gerding; and one brother, Robert Meissenheimer.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private. Please remember the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Condolences at Grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.