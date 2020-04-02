Pauletta Cole (1959 - 2020)
Service Information
Gray Funeral Home - Wood River
205 E. Lorena Ave.
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-9080
Obituary
EAST ALTON — Pauletta Marie Cole, age 61, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 8:33 p.m. at her daughters home in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Pauletta was born Jan. 4, 1959 in Granite City, Illinois, to Roy Rodell and Evelyn Louise (crider) Chinault.

She was a registered nurse at the Depaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and worked as a private nurse as well.

She is survived by a daughter, Jackie Falter of O'Fallon, Illinois; two sons, David Ponce of East Alton, illions, and Joshua DIckerson of Alton, Illinois; four grandchildren; and one brother, Leonard Cole of East Alton.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; one sister, Deborah(Cole) Hall Gerding; and one brother, Robert Meissenheimer.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private. Please remember the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Condolences at Grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
