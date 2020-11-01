1/
Paulette Leona Hayden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Paulette Leona Hayden, 74, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Feb. 11, 1946, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (Acord) Ives.

She married James Lee Hayden Feb. 15, 1964, and he preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2018.

She was a member of Heartland Baptist Church, in Alton, where she worked in the daycare center for many years.

Paulette loved to cook and take care of children.

Surviving are three daughters, Robin White (Rodney), of Brighton, Rhonda Peckham (Todd), of Alton, and Stacy Hall (Mark), of Dow; nine grandchildren, Jamie Milligan (Matt), Daniel White (Christine), Cody Peckham (Sydney), Connor Peckham (fiancé' Bailey Query) , Katherine Hall, Lt. Cpl. Christopher Hall, serving with the U.S. Marine Corps, Genevieve Hall, Matthew Hall and Robert Hall; three great granddaughters, Lydia, Layla and Lainey Milligan; four sisters, Martha Prough, of Glen Carbon, Hazel Morgan (Richard), of Godfrey, Margaret Freer (Mike), of Godfrey, and Janice Miller, of Granite City; and, one brother, Paul Ives Jr. (Dianne), of Columbia, Illinois.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Uribe, and one brother, Clint Courtney.

Visitation will be from noon until time of funeral at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate.

Burial will be at East Newbern Cemetery, in Dow.

Memorials may be made to The Restore Network Madison County. Additional information and online gustbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved