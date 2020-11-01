GODFREY — Paulette Leona Hayden, 74, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Feb. 11, 1946, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (Acord) Ives.

She married James Lee Hayden Feb. 15, 1964, and he preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2018.

She was a member of Heartland Baptist Church, in Alton, where she worked in the daycare center for many years.

Paulette loved to cook and take care of children.

Surviving are three daughters, Robin White (Rodney), of Brighton, Rhonda Peckham (Todd), of Alton, and Stacy Hall (Mark), of Dow; nine grandchildren, Jamie Milligan (Matt), Daniel White (Christine), Cody Peckham (Sydney), Connor Peckham (fiancé' Bailey Query) , Katherine Hall, Lt. Cpl. Christopher Hall, serving with the U.S. Marine Corps, Genevieve Hall, Matthew Hall and Robert Hall; three great granddaughters, Lydia, Layla and Lainey Milligan; four sisters, Martha Prough, of Glen Carbon, Hazel Morgan (Richard), of Godfrey, Margaret Freer (Mike), of Godfrey, and Janice Miller, of Granite City; and, one brother, Paul Ives Jr. (Dianne), of Columbia, Illinois.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Uribe, and one brother, Clint Courtney.

Visitation will be from noon until time of funeral at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate.

Burial will be at East Newbern Cemetery, in Dow.

Memorials may be made to The Restore Network Madison County. Additional information and online gustbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.