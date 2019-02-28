PAULINE BAKER

SHIPMAN — Pauline M. Baker, 89, of Shipman, Illinois, died at 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Alton, Illinois.

She was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Bunker Hill, Illinois to David Chadwick and Edna (Miller).

Pauline was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School. She married Guy Eldon Baker on May 27, 1947 in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2016.

She was a homemaker. Pauline enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, painting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tim Baker of West Lafayette, Indiana, Bart (Annette) Baker of Shipman, son-in-law, Frank Oertel of Brighton, Illinois; grandchildren, Jason (Tammy) Oertel, Jenny (Mike) Gargac, Brent Baker, Tim (Laurie) Baker, Kalli (Rob) Erwin, Kelsi (Nathan) Baker Walden, Bryce (Denise) Baker, Cassie Baker, Emma Baker; great-grandchildren, Alex Gargac, Tatiana Gargac, Will Gargac, Tyson Oertel, Shelby Oertel, Blaine Baker, Gwen Baker, Tessa Baker, Noah Baker, Amelia Walden, Addy Walden, Kellan Walden, Guy Baker, Roy Baker, Henry Erwin, Phoenix Spicer, Emilia Richardson; and niece, Stephanie Babbit of Atlanta, Georgia.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter, Bonnie Oertel; and sister, Norma Staples.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 2 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, March 2 at 12 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill with Rev. Jeremy Wood officiating. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery, Brighton. Memorials are suggested to Bonnie Oertel Scholarship at Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence or The Marfan Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.