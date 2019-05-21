PAULINE DUNLAP

ALTON — Pauline Janey Valentine Dunlap, age 94, departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:45 a.m. at home with family at her side.

She was the daughter of Lawrence and Searcy Lee Warren. She was married to William H. Dunlap, he preceded her in death.

Pauline was a social worker with the Department of Children and Family Services.

She is survived by her children, The Honorable B. Monyette Green (Ian) Myquest of Arizona; William E. (Claudette) Dunlap of Alton and Mark (Peggy) Dunlap of Georgia; her sister Betty Johnson of Ohio; and her brother Paul Valentine of Arkansas; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren other relatives and friends

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Cole, grandson Clayton Dunlap and brother David Paige.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery