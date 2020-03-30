GODFREY — Pauline M. Koehm, loving mother, age 92, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 15, 1927 in Bluffs, Illinois, the daughter of Paul E. Vortman and Frederica (Kaehlert) Vortman

She married Robert Koehm on Feb. 21, 1957 in Jacksonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22.2015.

Together, with her husband Bob, Pauline was co-owner and operated the "Vac Shop" in Godfrey, Illinois. She enjoyed talking to friends on the phone and always ended up with a good laugh. She enjoyed surprising family and friends with an angel food cake and cookies. Pauline enjoyed spoiling the family pets.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherri Koehm of St. Louis, Missouri, and Terri Koehm of Godfrey; four nephews, Greg Koehm of Arizona, and Larry Vortman, Lloyd (Scarlett) Vortman and Bruce (Penny) Vortman all of Winchester, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents; and two brothers, Richard (Eileen) Vortman and Russell (Virginia) Vortman.

A private graveside service will Thursday, April 2, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Wrights, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony's Hospice of Alton, Illinois.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.