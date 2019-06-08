COLLINSVILLE — Pauline M. Moore, 91, of Collinsville and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6:51 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Born Feb. 7, 1928 in Ulman, Missouri, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruby (Richardson) Barnhart, she married Darrell L. Moore in 1946 in Granite City; he died March 21, 1999. In celebration of her life, a visitation is planned 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. Memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home, irwinchapel.com.