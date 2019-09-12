ALTON — Pauline Rathgeb, 85, passed away at 7:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

She was born on March 29, 1934 in Alton, Illinois the daughter of Marion & Agnes (Budde) Velloff.

Pauline married James E. Rathgeb on Jan. 7, 1955 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on April 8, 1993.

She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She was a registered nurse and a graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School and was a wonderful homemaker of seven children. When she was in her 50"s she received her Bachelor's Degree in Art from SIUE and in the 1980's she served on the Mississippi River Fire and Rescue Association. She also loved to be an exhibitor of Art at the Jacoby Art Center.

She is survived by seven children, Edward (Cheryl) Rathgeb of Jacksonville, Illinois, Mary Ann Morris of Alton, Thomas (Irene) Rathgeb of Temecula, California, Jeanne Daniel of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Paul (Marie) Rathgeb of Lucas, Texas, Catherine (Joseph) Luciano of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Michael (Marilyn) Rathgeb of Stanton, California; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, Michael (Terrah) Velloff of Godfrey, Thomas (Carol) Velloff of Plano, Texas, Christopher (Sharon) Velloff of Godfrey, two sisters-in-law, Rita Velloff of Alton and Linda Velloff of Columbia, Missouri.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Marion (Anita) Velloff and James Velloff.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton where a rosary service will be held at 12:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jason Stone celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.staten-fine.com.