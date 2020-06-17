Pauline Wells

ALTON — Pauline (Hitch) Stone Wells was born Aug. 4, 1920 at Patterson, Illinois, to Charles W. and Ina (Rutledge) Hitch.

After the death of her mother she spent her early childhood years with her grandparents, James E. and Martha Rutledge of Patterson where she attended Patterson school.

She later lived with her father and stepmother Goldie M. Hitch and attended Woodrow Wilson school and Wood River/East Alton, Illinois, high school. She taught music and art locally for forty years after attending Lewis and Clark college and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She also studied in Florida with Clay Kent a nationally known marine artist and teacher and in Godfrey, Illinois, with Grace Brumajin. She taught music at St. Patrick's junior high school and directed the boys and girls glee clubs there. She also coached several local musical groups including bands and quartets and gave vocal training and piano lessons in her art and music studio. She taught art at Lewis and Clark college for many years. She was known for her art shows which showcased her students work and for her music student's recitals.

She and Jesse R. Stone were married Oct. 8, 1938 and she has one son, Rev. C. Richard Stone, retired; two granddaughters and their spouses, Nikki (Dan) Will of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Wendy (Hank) Burge of Troy, Illinois; three great-grandchildren, Brandy, Alex and Emily; two great-great grandchildren,Oliver and Leni Jean; three sisters, Sharon McGuire, and Billy Maesiro of Alton, Nira Ray of Jerseyville, Illinois; and a brother Ronnie Hitch of Holiday Shores, Illinois.

In addition to her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; she leaves a dear friend, Eileen Landreth; and her sister and best friend, Lois McRae and her husband Dale who preceded her in death.

She married Dwight Wells May 1, 1982. Both Dwight Wells and Jesse Stone preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Rosewood Heights Baptist church from its inception where she served as historian, president of the Ladies Society and director of its teen choir. She lived in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, for 19 years. After moving to Alton she belonged to the Upper Alton Baptist Church where she served two terms on the church Board of Directors.

While teaching in her studio, she taught many students who went on to have professional musical careers. She was a member of the Toastmasters public speaking organization, won many wards for public speaking and served as president of the local chapter. She founded the local chapter of the Sweet Adelines barber shop singing group along with Dorothy Nevins in the 1950's. She sang lead in the Altonettes quartet which performed for many organizations locally across the country for many years, and she was a soloist with many local bands, including Ronnie Klaus's band, and The Blue Notes band, and sang with the S.I.U choral group under Dr. VanCamp, and with the Alton Symphony.

She directed a choral group for Lewis and Clark Community College. She was a business counselor for SCORE, the Service Corps of Retired Executives, sponsored by the United States Small Business Administration. She volunteered locally for many organizations including Caravan, and the Alton Museum of History and Art where she served on the Board of Directors for several terms.

She was the associate producer for several years for Television Channel Station 57. Her programs showcased local talent and entertainers, and featured interviews with mayors, physicians, health professionals, ministers and representatives of local service organizations serving the greater Alton and surrounding area.

The last few years of her life she was a member of Main Street Methodist Church. A memorial service will be a celebration of her life, and will be held when the current Covid—19 restrictions are lifted.

