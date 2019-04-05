Obituary
Pauline Whitehead


WHITEHEAD

EDWARDSVILLE — Pauline P. Seitz Whitehead, age 91 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:43 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
