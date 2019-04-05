WHITEHEAD
EDWARDSVILLE — Pauline P. Seitz Whitehead, age 91 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:43 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.