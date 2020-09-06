1/2
Pearl Smiley
WOOD RIVER — Pearl A. Smiley, 87, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Charles B. and Myrtle (Wiley) Graham.

She married William Smiley March 15, 1952, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death April 8, 2008.

Survivors include seven daughters and their spouses: Shelia and Alvah Herrin, of Wood River, Karen and Mike Brown, of Wood River, Peggy Newlun, of Indiana, Penny and David Davis, of Wood River, Linda and Richard Stasen, of Wood River, Tracie Smiley, of East Alton, and Jerri Jones, of Godfrey; a son, Robert Smiley, of Eldorado, Illinois; 21 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and, other extended family and friends.

Pearl was a CNA and worked in many nursing homes and hospitals. She was a member of the former First General Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights. She was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge 1349, the East Alton American Legion Post 794, and a lifetime member of the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William, two grandchildren, Crystal Sherman and Takisha Smiley, two sisters, Pauline and Margaret Ann, 10 brothers, Paul, Marion "Andy," Clarence "Jack," Wilbert, Bernard, Bennerd, Donald, Charles, Bobby Dean, Chester and two sons-in-law, Corey Jones and Aaron Newlun.

In celebration of her life, private visitation and funeral services will be held at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face mask are required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
