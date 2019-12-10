GLENN ALLEN — Pearl Edna Springer, 85, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at her home in Glenn Allen, Missouri. Born Jan. 11, 1934 in Modesto, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles and Nancy (Halcom) Stamm.

She married Jackie G. Springer on Oct. 15, 1950 in West Alton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2016.

Mrs. Springer retired as a rural mail carrier in Godfrey, Illinois, and Grafton, Illinois, after 20 years of service.

Surviving are three daughters, Nancy Mobley (Larry) of Godfrey, Joannie Cassens (Mike) of Grafton, and Carol Smith (Rick) of Bonne Terre, Missouri; four sons, C.J. Springer (Rita) of Godfrey, Ron Springer (Carolyn) of West Alton, Terry Springer (Dr. Donna Boone-Springer) of Glen Allen, and Jackie Springer of Hillsboro, Missouri; 30 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; also one brother, Earl Stamm of West Branch, Michigan; and three sisters, Delores Cunningham (Tom) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Elsie Gibson of Paragould, Arkansas, and Gada Sybert (Steve) of Lebanon, Missouri.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Glenn Dale, David Neil and Daniel Everett Springer; one granddaughter, Faith Nicole Springer; four brothers, Elmer, Raymond, Oliver and Russell Stamm; and two sisters, Violet Malone and Rose Mary Schreier.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the First Church of God in Alton, Illinois, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13,. Reverend Randy Butler will officiate.

Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Church of God in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

