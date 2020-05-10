Pearlie White
COLLINSVILLE — Pearlie Mae White, 76, died May 8, 2020, at home with her family in Collinsville, Illinois. She was born on May 1, 1944, to the late Velma Marie Lorraine Transor-White and Joe White. She graduated from West High School in 1961, in Jackson, Tennessee. During her high school years she was an avid basketball player and received a scholarship to play basketball at Tennessee State University. She was employed by the Alton Box Board Company, in Godfrey, Illinois, until she medically retired in 1980. She entered into holy matrimony to Willie Lee Littizs in 1993. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Gwendolyn (Mitchell) Hall, of Collinsville; Sherry Michelle White, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Falonda (Eugene) Woods, of Grand Prairie; one sister and one brother, Samella White, of Alton, Illinois, and Alfred Lee Dunnigan, of Oquawka, Illinois; one brother-in-law Lawrence Gordon; six grandchildren, Quentin (Ketra) Collins, of Fort Knox, Kentucky, Damon Brooks Jr., of Plano, Texas, Donovan Woods, of Plano, Texas, Corey Woods, of Grand Prairie, Texas, Rashaun Hall, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Charrise Hall, Collinsville, Illinois; four great children, Sareena Leathem, Nasiyah Collins, Kaycee Barnett and Tyhier Hall; and, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Velma Marie Lorraine Transor-White and Joe White; three brothers, Louis T. White, Larry Gerome White and Ezekial White; one sister, Lola Jean Gordon, one grandchild, Christopher Stephon Woods; and, three great-grandchildren, Heaven and Kristopher Collins, and Tristan Hall. Service will be private. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home, in Alton, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
