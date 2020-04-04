ROCKBRIDGE — Peggy Jean Ash, 72, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Hamburg, Illinois, on March 26, 1948, and was the daughter of Albert and Alvina (Meyer) Blumenberg.

She graduated from Calhoun High School in Hardin, Illinois, in 1966, and shortly thereafter, married Richard Allen Ash. The two married on June 17, 1967 in Calhoun County, Illinois, and together they were the parents of two children.

They shared 11 years together before he died on Nov. 24, 1978.

In her early years, she worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton, Illinois, and later would work at Capitol Records and Bound to Stay Bound, both in Jacksonville, Illinois.

She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Patty and Leo Ringhausen of Medora, Illinois, and Rick and Stephanie Ash of Jerseyville, Illinois; three granddaughters, Ashlyn Robinson, and her husband, Connor of Moro, Illinois, Laura Ash of Jerseyville and Anna Ringhausen of Medora, Illinois; a sister, Joyce Blumenberg of Kampsville, Illinois; three brothers and two sisters in-law, Gus Blumenberg of Rockbridge, Illinois, Lindy and Holly Blumenberg of Haypress, Illinois, and Mick and Zella Blumenberg of Kampsville; a sister in-law, Shirley Blumenberg of Hamburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Bobby Dale Jackson on Oct. 10, 1996; a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Blumenberg; a sister, Sandra Howard; and a sister in-law, Virginia Blumenberg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in a private ceremony at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg, Illinois. Jacob Medford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who is in charge of the arrangements.

For those desiring, memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.