ALTON — Peggy Carver, 78, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at OSF Saint Anthony's Hospital.

She was born July 1, 1941 in Coventry, England the daughter of the late Alexander "Alec" and Margorie (Smiths) Manger. She worked as a CNA and in-home health care for St. Anthony's Hospital for many years.

On the 1st of March 1975 in Coventry, England she wed Jackie Wayne Carver and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Lorraine Carver of Murray, Kentucky; two sons, Adam Carver (Lisa) of Murray, Kentucky and Gordon Carver (Kim) of Godfrey, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Ashley Kamp, Jessie Rowell, Alexander Carver, Joshua Carver, Jacob Carver, Whitney Carver, Sydney Vance, Catey Bellm and Anna Bellm; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Derek Manger (Barbara) and David Manger (Christine), all of England.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Rev. Steve Rice will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.