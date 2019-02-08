PEGGY MATTER

ST. LOUIS — Peggy Jean Matter, 91, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Feb. 7, 2019 at the Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis.

She was born Dec. 12, 1927 in Memphis, Tennessee to Connie Robert and Gladys (Edwards) Faust.

Peggy married Floyd Matter in California on Aug. 15, 1959. He preceded her in death in April of 1998.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She worked as a music teacher, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Peggy was a strong woman who greatly loved her children and worked hard to provide for them. She had a great talent for music, giving piano, accordion and organ lessons and, as an accomplished organist, she played the organ for many churches in the Alton/Godfrey area. She played throughout her life and in her old age enjoyed listening to others.

She enjoyed travel and the outdoors. Throughout her life, she took her family camping and on trips to various sites. She loved the ocean and travelled often along the California coast. Peggy enjoyed visiting with relatives around the country and organized road trips through Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota to Memphis. She took the family on boat trips to Lake Tahoe, which she very much enjoyed.

Peggy constantly thought of her children. In the final year of her life, she kept family photos – and her phone – close by so that she could easily connect with them.

Peggy is survived by two children, Sister M. Ancilla, of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George (Tracy Lee Matter), and Carl Matter of Anchorage, Alaska; and one granddaughter, Juliana Marie Bringer of Granite City.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Denise (Matter) Bringer; and a sister, Sandra Lee Segars.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. Father Marty Mulvihill will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Mother of Good Counsel Home.

Condolences may be made online at www.staten-fine.com.