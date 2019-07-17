PEGGY MILFORD

ALTON — Peggy J. Milford passed away on June 14, 2019. She died in the home she loved surrounded by her family and friends, her much loved cats and beautiful flowers. She was born in her family home on Jan. 7, 1922 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was the 4th of 5 children born to Audrey A. (Wright) and Perley Walton. Peggy graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1940. She was accepted into one of the first classes of nursing students at Alton Memorial Hospital. Due to a serious illness, she had to leave nursing school. During that time, she met a great guy, Bernard J. Ursch and they married on February 10, 1945.

In those days, the nursing students were not allowed to be married. Peggy's scholastic achievements prompted Miss Eunice Smith to intervene on her behalf and Peggy graduated with honors in 1951. She spent her career in local hospitals, primarily in labor and delivery. She loved being a nurse and often said she would never have done anything else. She and Barney shared 26 years and 4 perfectly delightful children; Karen, Ann, Tom and Sally. Their beloved son, Tom died in 1969 and Barney passed away in 1971.

Blessed again, Peggy married Ralph E. Milford on April 10, 1976. They enjoyed many years vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks, but Peggy's favorite destination was home. She never met a plant or flower that she couldn't grow. She and Ralph had beautiful gardens and flower beds. She loved to can and make jelly. She made great pies and cobblers. Peggy was an avid reader, played the piano and liked to knit and crochet. She loved her birds at the feeders and butterflies.

In retirement, she took painting and weaving classes. She made many friends at the Food Crisis Center where she volunteered for over 25 years. When she was a child, she was restricted to one pet at a time. She spent the next 77 years fulfilling her vow to have as many pets as she wanted when she was grown. Peggy loved her neighbors, neighborhood and all it's children. She was confident that "nobody has a better back porch than this." She was shy, quietly funny, practical, hardheaded and resilient.

In addition to her parents, first husband, Barney and son Tom, she was preceded in death by two infants at birth, Mary Lynn and John and her four siblings. She is survived by a large and loving family: her devoted husband Ralph, without whom these last years at home would not have been possible, three loving daughters and their spouses; Karen (John) Fitzgerald, Ann (Bill) Rowan and Sally (Mollie Fedor) Ursch. Seven grandchildren, Patrick (Jamie) Fitzgerald, Jeanne MacAinsh, Tom Fitzgerald, Michael (Julie) Fitzgerald, David (Emmet) Fitzgerald Sullivan, Scott (Kiona) Monroe and Chad (fiance' Lori Wotring) Monroe, 11 great-grandchildren; Ryan and Erin Fitzgerald, Matthew Brendan and Jacob MacAinsh, Drew and Maggie Fitzgerald, Emily and Zachary Fitzgerald and Autumn and Sean Hood. With great affection she is also survived by her very special and much loved godchild, Marci Roberts Wendle, former son-in-law and friend, Barry Monroe and special caregiver, Goldie Clarke. Our family extends special thanks to Dr. John Hoelscher our wonderful Hospice friends, Leigh Boyer, Rachel Foster Holman and Sybil Prost and our friend Shurika Brooks. Peggy would appreciate donations to the Crisis Food Center or the Salvation Army.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20. Father Don Roberts will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com