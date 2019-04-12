MILLER
GRANITE CITY — Peggy Jo Miller, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapelin Granite City on Wednesday, April 17 from 5-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com