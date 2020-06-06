EAST ALTON — Peggy Joyce Nolan, 89, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her daughter's home in East Alton, Illinois. She was born on Oct. 16, 1930, in White Hall, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Lettie (Looper) Barber.

The second youngest of 10, she was a hard-worker who raised a family of five in Wood River, Illinois, and retired from Foster Mechanical in St. Louis, Missouri.

Peggy was an avid golfer and Cardinals fan, who loved to read and tend to flowers, and play cards with her many friends at Hillcrest Apartments in Alton. During her time there she was never idle, always helping other residents any way she could. She loved to babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one of whom even converted her into rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Peggy will be remembered for her beauty, her generosity, her stubbornness, and her love for her family.

She is survived by her five children and a daughter-in-law, Mike (Linda) Hawkins of Godfrey, Illinois, Machelle "Mickey" Hawkins of East Alton, Ralph Hawkins of Alton, Laura Morstain of Wood River, and Carol Ann Laxey of Houston, Texas;, nine grandchildren and many loved great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her brother, Loren "Bummy" (Jackie) Barber of Jacksonville, Illinois; and Helen Barber (wife of brother Lloyd) of Springfield, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lettie; her siblings, Wanda (Mike) Edwards, Nelly (Sol) Bowns, Tom (Elfrita) Barber, Wayne Barber, Bernard "Brick" Barber, Lloyd (Helen) Barber, and Darrell (Betty) Barber; and her beloved grandson, Jeffrey Klaustermeier, of Bethalto, Illinois.

Arrangements are being handled by Elias-Smith Funeral Homes of Alton; however, there will be no visitation. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony and family graveside at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or 5A's Animal Shelter as Peggy dearly loved animals, especially her Yorkies-Zipper, Buttons, and Chloe, and her granddog Joey.