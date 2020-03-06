JERSEYVILLE — Peggy Joan Shea, 86, died at 11:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri, after suffering a heart attack.

She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on Sept. 12, 1933, and was one of four children born to Jean B. and Margaret (Willis) Shields.

Peggy was a 1951 graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and the day of graduating she began working at DuHadaway and Suddes Law Firm in Jerseyville as an abstractor, and later a bookkeeper. She would spend the rest of her 40 year working career in the legal profession. She later joined the law firm of George P. Wittman where she remained for many years, before retiring as a secretary from the law office of Gail Gisy.

She was a devout Catholic and and loving Wife, Mom, and Grandma. She took a keen interest in her children and grandchildren's lives, and was a strong supporter of Jersey County 4-H through both her children and her grandchildren.

She married James Shea on July 30, 1955 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville and together they shared nearly 50 years of marriage and the joys of four children, before his death on Feb. 26, 2005.

Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Edward Woelfel of Fieldon, Illinois, Vicky and Gary Steyer of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Carol and Eric Hepner of Colfax, Illinois; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Catherine Maykopet of Wood River, Illinois, John and Amanda Wimmersberg of Jerseyville, Danny Woelfel of Fieldon, Margaret Wimmersberg of Roxana, Illinois, Zachary, Andrew, Joseph and Hannah Hepner all of Colfax; four great-grandchildren, Brennan Maykopet, Dane Wimmersberg, Cameron Wimmersberg and Wyatt Richardson; one sister, Jeanie Bailey of Marquand, Missouri; two brothers, Robert Shields of Harbor Beach, Michigan, and Richard Shields of Alton; her brother and sisters in-law, Betty and Lee Mossman of Grand Island, Nebraska and Loraine Shea of Texas.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Shea on Oct. 30, 1988; a granddaughter, Kerry Woelfel on Mar. 21, 2012; a brother in-law, John Shea; and a sister in-law, Catherine Shea.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb 9, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where Father Martin Smith will conduct at Prayer Service at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, feb. 10, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to either the Jersey County 4-H Foundation or to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.