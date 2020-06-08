Peggy Smith
WOOD RIVER — Peggy D. Smith of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born Nov. 29, 1944 in Big Sandy, Tennessee. She married Lynn Smith Dec. 31, 1964 in Alton, Illlinois. Peggy was retired from Olin.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Smith of Wood River; son, Richard (Lillian) Smith of East Alton; daughter, Tracy Evans of South Roxana, Illinois; grandchildren, Ricky, Matthew, Emily and Autumn; and a sister, Cathy Harrison of Cottage Hills, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Burgess; her mother, Blondell (Lewis) Peebles; a granddaughter, Kristina Smith; and a son-in-law, Bill Evans.

Cremation services were entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
