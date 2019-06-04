PENNIE STEELE

JERSEYVILLE - Pennie Lea Steele, 61, died at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Wood River, Illinois on Sept. 8, 1957, and was the daughter of Curtis and Anna Belle (Ontis) Steele.

Pennie graduated in 1975 from Southwestern High School in Piasa, and throughout her life and has been employed and resided in various parts of the country including stints in Oklahoma and Arkansas, before relocating to Jerseyville several years ago, where she attended the Gospel Assembly.

Surviving are a sister, Vicky Taylor of Watts, Oklahoma; four brothers and sisters in-law, Dennis and Shelley Bierman of Jerseyville, Illinois, Lester and Robin Bierman of Jerseyville, Eric and Judy Bierman of Medora, and Patrick Bierman of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Belle (Ontis) Holliday; her father, Curtis Steele; a brother, John Paul Bierman; and a brother in-law, John Taylor.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. James Beck will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Rosedale Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Activity Department at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

Condolences may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.