PENNY PARISH

HARDIN — Penny Jean Parish, 72, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at United Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Walter & Alice (Walters) Scholl.

Penny married Robert H. Parish, DDS on June 19, 1969 at Wesley Methodist Church. He survives.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin, Illinois where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and loved to volunteer with community service organizations she formerly worked at Hull House as an executive secretary and at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James & Jennifer Parish of St. Louis, a daughter, Stacey Davis of Fenton, Missouri and a daughter and son-in-law, Meghan Parish & Brian Sievers of O'Fallon, Missouri; four grandchildren, Ian, Claire, Austin and Camren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger & Kristy Scholl of Waddell, AZ and Donald & Denise Scholl of Milton, Florida.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin with Rev. Paul D. Frazier officiating.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin or Oasis Women's Shelter in Alton, Illinois.

All will miss her love, wit & humor.

