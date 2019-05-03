PETER CAIRES

GODFREY — Peter T. Caires, 94, passed away at 4:21 a.m. on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Morningside of Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born on March 26, 1925 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Theodore P & Marguerite (Favre) Caires.

Peter married Mary Lee Hubbard on April 22, 1949 on Alton and she preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 2013.

He served in the US Army Air Corp during WWII, a member of Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062 AF&AM and two times Past President of the Public Relations & Advertising Club of Alton.

He was a sales representative for Vernon Company for 42 years and a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ.

He is survived by, a son-in-law: Jacob Lesgold of Evanston, Illinois; one sister, Marie Panyik of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter: Janet Fay Lesgold, a twin brother Alfred Caires, two sisters, Marcella Waggoner and Mary Louise Morganroth

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Masonic Services at 9:45 a.m. by Wood River Masonic Lodge #1610. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 4 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Rev. Jerry McCaskey officiating.

Burial will follow at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to: .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com