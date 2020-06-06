ST. LOUIS — Peter Lynn Rook, age 73, passed into the loving arms of his savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 5:18 p.m., while a patient at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Peter was born Jan. 30, 1947 to George W. Rook and Claudia (Peterson) Rook of East Alton, Illinois. He graduated from Alton High.

Peter then joined the Air Force and was stationed on Guam as a fire fighter during the Vietnam War. On his return home, Peter attended Lewis and Clark Community College to study "Fire Science." He worked in construction for many years.

On March 20, 1970, he married Patricia E. Grothaus. They had one daughter, Tricia Lynn Rook Smith (Ralph T. Smith) of Hillsborough, North Carolina.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Anna Smith Hemingway (Alex Hemingway), Benjamin Smith, and John Smith; and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Abigail Hemingway; Peter also leaves two sisters, Patricia Rook Ralston and Martha Rook Beilsmith; and a brother, Billie Lee Rook; along with many nieces, nephews,cousins, and dear friends who mourn his passing; especially his special care giver, Jerry Meyer.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Georgia Rook Eckert; three brothers, F. Kirk Sloan, James A. Sloan, and Randy H. Rook; and a step-brother, John Corder.

Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

